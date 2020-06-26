All apartments in Irvine
24 Shellbark
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:20 AM

24 Shellbark

24 Shellbark · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

24 Shellbark, Irvine, CA 92620
Stonegate

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful home feature 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located at Irvine's Stonegate East Community. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Irvine Unified School District. Refrigerator/washer/dryer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Shellbark have any available units?
24 Shellbark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Shellbark have?
Some of 24 Shellbark's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Shellbark currently offering any rent specials?
24 Shellbark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Shellbark pet-friendly?
No, 24 Shellbark is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Shellbark offer parking?
No, 24 Shellbark does not offer parking.
Does 24 Shellbark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Shellbark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Shellbark have a pool?
No, 24 Shellbark does not have a pool.
Does 24 Shellbark have accessible units?
No, 24 Shellbark does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Shellbark have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Shellbark does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Shellbark have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Shellbark does not have units with air conditioning.

