This beautiful home feature 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located at Irvine's Stonegate East Community. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Irvine Unified School District. Refrigerator/washer/dryer are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 Shellbark have any available units?
24 Shellbark doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Shellbark have?
Some of 24 Shellbark's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Shellbark currently offering any rent specials?
24 Shellbark is not currently offering any rent specials.