Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

24 ELDERGLEN

24 Elderglen · No Longer Available
Location

24 Elderglen, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Turnkey! Ash model. Custom Color scheme. Unit facing luscious open greenbelt. 2 story 2 large bedrooms. Large encolsed patio open to 2 carports directly behind unit. All Woodbridge amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 ELDERGLEN have any available units?
24 ELDERGLEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 24 ELDERGLEN currently offering any rent specials?
24 ELDERGLEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 ELDERGLEN pet-friendly?
No, 24 ELDERGLEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 ELDERGLEN offer parking?
Yes, 24 ELDERGLEN offers parking.
Does 24 ELDERGLEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 ELDERGLEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 ELDERGLEN have a pool?
No, 24 ELDERGLEN does not have a pool.
Does 24 ELDERGLEN have accessible units?
No, 24 ELDERGLEN does not have accessible units.
Does 24 ELDERGLEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 ELDERGLEN has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 ELDERGLEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 ELDERGLEN does not have units with air conditioning.

