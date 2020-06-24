All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 24 Desert Willow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
24 Desert Willow
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

24 Desert Willow

24 Desert Willow St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

24 Desert Willow St, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in the highly sought after Columbus Grove community of Irvine. Travertine floors, neutral paint colors, upgraded lighting and large windows show light & bright. Spacious living room w/crown molding, beautiful window treatments and attached formal dining room with glass hanging light pendants. Upgraded kitchen has granite counters w/full back-splash, stainless steel GE Monogram and Bosch appliances, large center island w/bar seating, lots of cabinetry for storage and sliding doors to the private courtyard driveway. The spacious family room flows seamlessly from the kitchen and features large baseboards, plantation shutters, built-in cabinetry and gas fireplace. Upstairs large master suite w/ gas fireplace, walk-in closet, ample master bathroom with his and her sinks, 3 additional bedrooms, one w/its own bathroom, the others with jack-n-jill, and an over-sized laundry room. Relaxing spacious backyard w/brick patio pavers, custom outdoor fireplace, open grass area and wood patio cover. Additional features include an attached three-car tandem garage w/ extra built-in cabinets a charming brick paver driveway. Enjoy the resort-like amenities and award-winning schools Irvine has to offer with association pools and spas, clubhouse, multiple parks, tot lot, basketball court, parks, BBQs, fireplaces and more. A-Must-See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Desert Willow have any available units?
24 Desert Willow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 24 Desert Willow have?
Some of 24 Desert Willow's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Desert Willow currently offering any rent specials?
24 Desert Willow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Desert Willow pet-friendly?
No, 24 Desert Willow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 24 Desert Willow offer parking?
Yes, 24 Desert Willow offers parking.
Does 24 Desert Willow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Desert Willow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Desert Willow have a pool?
Yes, 24 Desert Willow has a pool.
Does 24 Desert Willow have accessible units?
No, 24 Desert Willow does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Desert Willow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Desert Willow has units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Desert Willow have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Desert Willow does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Sublet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology