Best value for a three bedroom detached house in the heart of Irvine. Located in the sought after community of Woodbridge, this beautiful house features open and bright floor plan, formal living and dining area,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 24 Brookstone have any available units?
24 Brookstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 24 Brookstone currently offering any rent specials?
24 Brookstone is not currently offering any rent specials.