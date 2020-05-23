All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 236 Novel.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
236 Novel
Last updated May 25 2020 at 1:56 AM

236 Novel

236 Novel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

236 Novel, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Brand new house, located in Irvine Great Park Community, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. Stylish interiors, open kitchen/family with center island, high grade Quartz countertop with beautiful splash, stainless steel sinks, built-In appliances, upgrade master bathroom, master closet, wood floor at main level, two car garage. Award winning Irvine Unified new beacon park school, minutes from world class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Cadence park in walking distance.The community consists of a Greenhouse and resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining and entertainment. 4 miles to Irvine Spectrum, 12 miles to UC Irvine, South Coast Plaza and Santa Ana Airport and 14 miles to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 236 Novel have any available units?
236 Novel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 236 Novel have?
Some of 236 Novel's amenities include hardwood floors, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 236 Novel currently offering any rent specials?
236 Novel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 236 Novel pet-friendly?
No, 236 Novel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 236 Novel offer parking?
Yes, 236 Novel offers parking.
Does 236 Novel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 236 Novel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 236 Novel have a pool?
Yes, 236 Novel has a pool.
Does 236 Novel have accessible units?
No, 236 Novel does not have accessible units.
Does 236 Novel have units with dishwashers?
No, 236 Novel does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 236 Novel have units with air conditioning?
No, 236 Novel does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology