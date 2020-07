Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

This is DETACHED Town Home in "Quail Hill " Community with nice size yard 3 bedrooms 3.5 baths, one bedroom at first floor with full bath. other two bedrooms at third floor. the family room dinning room kitchen at second floor there has a balcony off the kitchen good for BBQ outside cooking.

upgraded granite counter top in kitchen and upgraded flooring entire house.

walking distance to park, club house, gym, swimming pool, tennis court, and elementary school.