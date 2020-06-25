All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2326 Synergy Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2326 Synergy Dr
Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:41 AM

2326 Synergy Dr

2326 Synergy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Irvine Business Complex
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2326 Synergy, Irvine, CA 92614
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Brand new 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom townhome in Irvine Business Complex. Conveniently located within 1 mile from The District Shopping Center and Diamond Jamboree, close to the 405 and 55 freeways, John Wayne Airport, and SouthCoast Plaza. Enjoy open-floor kitchen and large shared living space in a quite and secluded community. The kitchen is equipped with brand new appliances, complete with a beautiful spacious kitchen island. There is ample cabinet and pantry space for storage. Private Tech space/Den on the second floor.

Triple master bedroom unit with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Brand new Samsung washer and dryer in the unit, along with a linen closet.

2-car garages accessible from the first floor. Large windows, providing abundant natural lighting, spacious patios and great views. Enjoy 24 hour pool access, barbecue grill usage and playgrounds. Ideal for college student and professionals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2326 Synergy Dr have any available units?
2326 Synergy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2326 Synergy Dr have?
Some of 2326 Synergy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2326 Synergy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2326 Synergy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2326 Synergy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2326 Synergy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2326 Synergy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2326 Synergy Dr offers parking.
Does 2326 Synergy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2326 Synergy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2326 Synergy Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2326 Synergy Dr has a pool.
Does 2326 Synergy Dr have accessible units?
No, 2326 Synergy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2326 Synergy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2326 Synergy Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2326 Synergy Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2326 Synergy Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology