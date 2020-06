Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location within walking distance to neighborhood schools, parks, shopping and medical centers, churches and synagogues. Newly renovated with laminate flooring throughout, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, newer appliances, quartz counters, and new shower doors, faucets, toilets, mirrors, lighting. Yards are being re-landscaped. Two car garage with laundry. Light, airy, and open one level home.