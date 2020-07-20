All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:50 AM

23 Garden

23 Garden Ter · No Longer Available
Location

23 Garden Ter, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Beauty, charm, a rare find garden and a fabulous view are key to this light and airy executive home. The moment you step into this
home, you immediately feel warmth and elegance in every room. There’s a formal entry to the formal living room with fireplace. The
formal dining room facing an interior court yard-perfect for Al Fresco dining. Two fireplaces, in the living room and family room.
Dramatic master suite with sitting area has magnificent views. The kitchen features granite counters and custom designed décor;
family room, the kitchen and breakfast area overlook a lush green extra-large backyard. The master bathroom has a lovely picture
window and a soaking tub to bask in the sun and start the day with a smile. A study loft can be used as a library or craft room. The
large private court yard and covered Loggia are perfect for entertaining or every day relaxation. A main floor bedroom is very
convenient, and a spacious bonus room can be a 5th bedroom. A wonderful flat back yard has plenty of room to add a pool and spa.
Countless amenities include Juliet Balcony, granite counters, custom built-ins, recessed lighting, French doors, built-in BBQ, privacy,
fruit trees and much more. Come and see your dream home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Garden have any available units?
23 Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 23 Garden have?
Some of 23 Garden's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Garden currently offering any rent specials?
23 Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Garden pet-friendly?
No, 23 Garden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 23 Garden offer parking?
No, 23 Garden does not offer parking.
Does 23 Garden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Garden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Garden have a pool?
Yes, 23 Garden has a pool.
Does 23 Garden have accessible units?
No, 23 Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Garden have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Garden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Garden have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Garden does not have units with air conditioning.
