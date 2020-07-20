Amenities

Beauty, charm, a rare find garden and a fabulous view are key to this light and airy executive home. The moment you step into this

home, you immediately feel warmth and elegance in every room. There’s a formal entry to the formal living room with fireplace. The

formal dining room facing an interior court yard-perfect for Al Fresco dining. Two fireplaces, in the living room and family room.

Dramatic master suite with sitting area has magnificent views. The kitchen features granite counters and custom designed décor;

family room, the kitchen and breakfast area overlook a lush green extra-large backyard. The master bathroom has a lovely picture

window and a soaking tub to bask in the sun and start the day with a smile. A study loft can be used as a library or craft room. The

large private court yard and covered Loggia are perfect for entertaining or every day relaxation. A main floor bedroom is very

convenient, and a spacious bonus room can be a 5th bedroom. A wonderful flat back yard has plenty of room to add a pool and spa.

Countless amenities include Juliet Balcony, granite counters, custom built-ins, recessed lighting, French doors, built-in BBQ, privacy,

fruit trees and much more. Come and see your dream home today!