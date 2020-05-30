2253 Martin

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking guest suite hot tub

Urban, posh and sophisticated, this remodeled Metropolitan condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a spacious formal dining room or office. Very bright open floor plan with 10 ft. ceilings and a tropical balcony which is accessed by both the living room and master bedroom.

Featuring neutral-toned walls and wood and carpet flooring. Sparkling gourmet kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, washer/ dryer, and granite countertops and recessed lighting.

The two bedrooms, two bath suites are separated by a spacious living room and dining area. Master bedroom and bath include a walk-in shower, and oval bathtub, dual sinks with granite counters and a large walk-in closet. The guest suite has a walk-in closet and a large bathtub and shower combination bathroom.

The on-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, clubhouse and a tropical paradise all within minutes of the most beautiful beaches in OC. Home has 2 assigned parking spaces. Minutes to John Wayne Airport.