2253 Martin

Amenities
Urban, posh and sophisticated, this remodeled Metropolitan condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a spacious formal dining room or office. Very bright open floor plan with 10 ft. ceilings and a tropical balcony which is accessed by both the living room and master bedroom.
Featuring neutral-toned walls and wood and carpet flooring. Sparkling gourmet kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, washer/ dryer, and granite countertops and recessed lighting.
The two bedrooms, two bath suites are separated by a spacious living room and dining area. Master bedroom and bath include a walk-in shower, and oval bathtub, dual sinks with granite counters and a large walk-in closet. The guest suite has a walk-in closet and a large bathtub and shower combination bathroom.
The on-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, clubhouse and a tropical paradise all within minutes of the most beautiful beaches in OC. Home has 2 assigned parking spaces. Minutes to John Wayne Airport.