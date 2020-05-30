All apartments in Irvine
/
Irvine, CA
/
2253 Martin
Last updated May 15 2020 at 12:07 PM

2253 Martin

2253 Martin · No Longer Available
Location

2253 Martin, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
guest suite
hot tub
Urban, posh and sophisticated, this remodeled Metropolitan condo features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a spacious formal dining room or office. Very bright open floor plan with 10 ft. ceilings and a tropical balcony which is accessed by both the living room and master bedroom.
Featuring neutral-toned walls and wood and carpet flooring. Sparkling gourmet kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances, washer/ dryer, and granite countertops and recessed lighting.
The two bedrooms, two bath suites are separated by a spacious living room and dining area. Master bedroom and bath include a walk-in shower, and oval bathtub, dual sinks with granite counters and a large walk-in closet. The guest suite has a walk-in closet and a large bathtub and shower combination bathroom.
The on-site amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, spa, clubhouse and a tropical paradise all within minutes of the most beautiful beaches in OC. Home has 2 assigned parking spaces. Minutes to John Wayne Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2253 Martin have any available units?
2253 Martin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2253 Martin have?
Some of 2253 Martin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2253 Martin currently offering any rent specials?
2253 Martin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2253 Martin pet-friendly?
No, 2253 Martin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2253 Martin offer parking?
Yes, 2253 Martin offers parking.
Does 2253 Martin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2253 Martin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2253 Martin have a pool?
No, 2253 Martin does not have a pool.
Does 2253 Martin have accessible units?
No, 2253 Martin does not have accessible units.
Does 2253 Martin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2253 Martin has units with dishwashers.
Does 2253 Martin have units with air conditioning?
No, 2253 Martin does not have units with air conditioning.

