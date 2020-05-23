All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 10 2020 at 11:38 AM

2233 Martin

2233 Martin · No Longer Available
Location

2233 Martin, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Property Amenities
Stunning, highly upgraded condominium located in the upscale guard gated community of Metropolitan. This beautiful property has two bedrooms two bathrooms and a den thats perfect for an office space or guest room. The interior location offers privacy, abundance of natural light and views of the lush tropical landscaping. The newly remodeled kitchen with quartz counters and white cabinets, stainless appliances is perfect for all your culinary needs... The spacious master bedroom has a large walk in closet with built ins, a private entrance to the patio making it a perfect place to enjoy a morning cup of coffee or a coctail in the evening. Retreat in your master bath complete with a double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. A large stackable Bosch washer and dryer and full size refrigerator are included. This is resort living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Martin have any available units?
2233 Martin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2233 Martin have?
Some of 2233 Martin's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Martin currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Martin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Martin pet-friendly?
No, 2233 Martin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2233 Martin offer parking?
No, 2233 Martin does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Martin have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2233 Martin offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Martin have a pool?
No, 2233 Martin does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Martin have accessible units?
No, 2233 Martin does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Martin have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Martin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2233 Martin have units with air conditioning?
No, 2233 Martin does not have units with air conditioning.
