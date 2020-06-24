All apartments in Irvine
223 Great Lawn

223 Great Lawn · No Longer Available
Location

223 Great Lawn, Irvine, CA 92620
Woodbury

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
10+ Model Perfect and upgraded with GROUND FLOOR BEDROOM. Super Clean. Turn-key. 3 Bedrooms + 1 open loft (in lieu of 4th bedroom) + 3 Full Baths. 2 Separate Enclosed Gargages with Epoxy Flooring. Welcome to The Award Winning Community of Woodbury. Excellent neighborhood amenities: Community K-6 Year-round Elementary (just a short stroll), Sport Parks, Restaurant/Shopping Center, Paseos, Pools, Spa,Parks,Trails,Freeway close. Detached Townhome built in 2006. Designer paint, carpet, travertine, and wood-like luxury vinel flooring throughout. Master bedroom has large walk-in closet, den can be 4th bedroom. Kitchen has corian counter and travertine flooring. Backyard with nice patio area and direct access to garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Great Lawn have any available units?
223 Great Lawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 223 Great Lawn have?
Some of 223 Great Lawn's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Great Lawn currently offering any rent specials?
223 Great Lawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Great Lawn pet-friendly?
No, 223 Great Lawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 223 Great Lawn offer parking?
Yes, 223 Great Lawn offers parking.
Does 223 Great Lawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Great Lawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Great Lawn have a pool?
Yes, 223 Great Lawn has a pool.
Does 223 Great Lawn have accessible units?
No, 223 Great Lawn does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Great Lawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Great Lawn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 223 Great Lawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 223 Great Lawn does not have units with air conditioning.
