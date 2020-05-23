All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:26 AM

2222 Nolita

2222 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

2222 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
new construction
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
new construction
One-bedroom condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine. Unfurnished $2300 or Furnished at $2500. Main floor unit which allows you to open your private patio and open the gate to BBQs and great outside entertaining space! Living space includes great room, dining room, outdoor patio off the great room, and gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space. The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet. Home is equipped with smart Honeywell thermostat and electronic Ring doorbell. Stackable laundry in unit and 2 Parking spaces! Lots of guest parking as well! This community centerpiece features an approximately 8,000-square-foot Clubhouse and Recreation Pavilion providing both indoor and outdoor spaces designed to celebrate the Southern California lifestyle, including state-of-the-art health and fitness center with exercise studio, lounge with bar, fireplace and flat-screen TV, multi-purpose room, catering kitchen, courtyard and entertaining terrace for receptions and gatherings, resort-style, Jr. Olympic saline pool with 4 lap lanes, barbecue pavilion, and much more. Minutes away from airport. Newport beach, South coast plaza, restaurants, UCI, H Market…….

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 Nolita have any available units?
2222 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2222 Nolita have?
Some of 2222 Nolita's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
2222 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 2222 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2222 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 2222 Nolita offers parking.
Does 2222 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2222 Nolita offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 2222 Nolita has a pool.
Does 2222 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 2222 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 2222 Nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2222 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 2222 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
