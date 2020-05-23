2222 Nolita

Amenities

One-bedroom condo in Hudson which is a new community of stylish flats in the urban masterplan of Central Park West located in Irvine. Unfurnished $2300 or Furnished at $2500. Main floor unit which allows you to open your private patio and open the gate to BBQs and great outside entertaining space! Living space includes great room, dining room, outdoor patio off the great room, and gourmet kitchen with plenty of counter space. The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet. Home is equipped with smart Honeywell thermostat and electronic Ring doorbell. Stackable laundry in unit and 2 Parking spaces! Lots of guest parking as well! This community centerpiece features an approximately 8,000-square-foot Clubhouse and Recreation Pavilion providing both indoor and outdoor spaces designed to celebrate the Southern California lifestyle, including state-of-the-art health and fitness center with exercise studio, lounge with bar, fireplace and flat-screen TV, multi-purpose room, catering kitchen, courtyard and entertaining terrace for receptions and gatherings, resort-style, Jr. Olympic saline pool with 4 lap lanes, barbecue pavilion, and much more. Minutes away from airport. Newport beach, South coast plaza, restaurants, UCI, H Market…….