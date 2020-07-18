All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

221 Bowery

221 Bowery · No Longer Available
Location

221 Bowery, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
new construction
The best location building and far away from the I-405 at brand new lennar apartment. No building at the kitchen and dinning room side, very bright with nature sunlight comes into the unit. This Tribeca floorplan is 1736 sq.ft.with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms located at 3rd floor within Central Park West community.This community features a club house including indoor fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, BBQ area and quiet reading area and party room. This three-bedroom home includes a 2-bay garage side by side on the first level also with the extra storage space. Our unite located at 3rd floor with an elevator can go directly go upstairs from the garage level. Home is a free-flowing living area featuring a spacious great room, dining room, outdoor deck, and gourmet kitchen with center island. The master suites has its' own luxurious master bathroom and large walk-in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 300 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 221 Bowery have any available units?
221 Bowery doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 221 Bowery have?
Some of 221 Bowery's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Bowery currently offering any rent specials?
221 Bowery is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Bowery pet-friendly?
No, 221 Bowery is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 221 Bowery offer parking?
Yes, 221 Bowery offers parking.
Does 221 Bowery have units with washers and dryers?
No, 221 Bowery does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Bowery have a pool?
Yes, 221 Bowery has a pool.
Does 221 Bowery have accessible units?
No, 221 Bowery does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Bowery have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Bowery has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Bowery have units with air conditioning?
No, 221 Bowery does not have units with air conditioning.

