Home has been beautifully maintained and completely remodeled with everything you need. A front courtyard awaits offering you privacy. Rare opportunity to own this floor plan with a MAIN FLOOR BED ROOM. Well appointed living room features nicely crafted stone fireplace and soaring ceilings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 Augusta have any available units?
22 Augusta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Augusta have?
Some of 22 Augusta's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Augusta currently offering any rent specials?
22 Augusta is not currently offering any rent specials.