Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:23 PM

22 Augusta

22 Augusta · No Longer Available
Location

22 Augusta, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Home has been beautifully maintained and completely remodeled with everything you need. A front courtyard awaits offering you privacy. Rare opportunity to own this floor plan with a MAIN FLOOR BED ROOM. Well appointed living room features nicely crafted stone fireplace and soaring ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Augusta have any available units?
22 Augusta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 22 Augusta have?
Some of 22 Augusta's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Augusta currently offering any rent specials?
22 Augusta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Augusta pet-friendly?
No, 22 Augusta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 22 Augusta offer parking?
Yes, 22 Augusta offers parking.
Does 22 Augusta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Augusta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Augusta have a pool?
Yes, 22 Augusta has a pool.
Does 22 Augusta have accessible units?
No, 22 Augusta does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Augusta have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Augusta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Augusta have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Augusta does not have units with air conditioning.

