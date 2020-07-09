All apartments in Irvine
219 Rodeo

219 Rodeo · No Longer Available
Location

219 Rodeo, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
pool
hot tub
This stunning Vista Scena Residence 2 is located high up on the hill in the upscale and coveted community of Orchard Hills. Beautiful wood floor downstairs. Carpet upstairs. Open Floor plan. Quartz counter top and custom full backsplash along with stainless steel appliances in the Kitchen. Large loft upstairs great for office or used as game room. Master suite upstairs with separate shower and soaking tub plus walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are included. Many resort like amenities such as pool, spa, sports court, and clubhouse. Walk Distance to Orchard Hills shopping center, and award winning Canyon View, Sierra Vista, and Northwood High school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 Rodeo have any available units?
219 Rodeo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 219 Rodeo have?
Some of 219 Rodeo's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 Rodeo currently offering any rent specials?
219 Rodeo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 Rodeo pet-friendly?
No, 219 Rodeo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 219 Rodeo offer parking?
No, 219 Rodeo does not offer parking.
Does 219 Rodeo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 Rodeo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 Rodeo have a pool?
Yes, 219 Rodeo has a pool.
Does 219 Rodeo have accessible units?
No, 219 Rodeo does not have accessible units.
Does 219 Rodeo have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 Rodeo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 Rodeo have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 Rodeo does not have units with air conditioning.

