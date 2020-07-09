Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool hot tub

This stunning Vista Scena Residence 2 is located high up on the hill in the upscale and coveted community of Orchard Hills. Beautiful wood floor downstairs. Carpet upstairs. Open Floor plan. Quartz counter top and custom full backsplash along with stainless steel appliances in the Kitchen. Large loft upstairs great for office or used as game room. Master suite upstairs with separate shower and soaking tub plus walk-in closet. Refrigerator, washer, dryer are included. Many resort like amenities such as pool, spa, sports court, and clubhouse. Walk Distance to Orchard Hills shopping center, and award winning Canyon View, Sierra Vista, and Northwood High school.