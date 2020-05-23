Beautiful Two Story Townhome with Provite Yard and Two Cars Garage, New A/C, Furnace, Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Two Bedroom Upstairs Each Have Their Own Bathroom, Close To Park, School, Shopping Center and More...!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 218 Monroe have any available units?
218 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 218 Monroe have?
Some of 218 Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
218 Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.