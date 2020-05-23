All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 7 2020 at 2:27 AM

218 Monroe

218 Monroe · No Longer Available
Location

218 Monroe, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Two Story Townhome with Provite Yard and Two Cars Garage, New A/C, Furnace, Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Two Bedroom Upstairs Each Have Their Own Bathroom, Close To Park, School, Shopping Center and More...!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Monroe have any available units?
218 Monroe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 218 Monroe have?
Some of 218 Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
218 Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Monroe pet-friendly?
No, 218 Monroe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 218 Monroe offer parking?
Yes, 218 Monroe offers parking.
Does 218 Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Monroe have a pool?
No, 218 Monroe does not have a pool.
Does 218 Monroe have accessible units?
No, 218 Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Monroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Monroe has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Monroe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 218 Monroe has units with air conditioning.

