218 Harringay

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unique 3 Stories - New Building - Great Park Neighborhood - 2BD + Den/ 2.5BR in Irvine - Located within The Great Park Neighborhood in Irvine, this spacious three-story home showcases a unique floorplan with Lennars Everythings Included features: a gourmet kitchen with stylish countertops, stainless-steel GE Profile appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, home automation, a deck off the great room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate laundry room and much more.



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JFx3gVJCduY&help=1



(RLNE3963312)