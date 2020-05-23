All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 218 Harringay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
218 Harringay
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:56 PM

218 Harringay

218 Harringay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

218 Harringay, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique 3 Stories - New Building - Great Park Neighborhood - 2BD + Den/ 2.5BR in Irvine - Located within The Great Park Neighborhood in Irvine, this spacious three-story home showcases a unique floorplan with Lennars Everythings Included features: a gourmet kitchen with stylish countertops, stainless-steel GE Profile appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, home automation, a deck off the great room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, separate laundry room and much more.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JFx3gVJCduY&help=1

(RLNE3963312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Harringay have any available units?
218 Harringay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 218 Harringay have?
Some of 218 Harringay's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Harringay currently offering any rent specials?
218 Harringay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Harringay pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Harringay is pet friendly.
Does 218 Harringay offer parking?
No, 218 Harringay does not offer parking.
Does 218 Harringay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Harringay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Harringay have a pool?
No, 218 Harringay does not have a pool.
Does 218 Harringay have accessible units?
No, 218 Harringay does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Harringay have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 Harringay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 Harringay have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 Harringay does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology