Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM
2142 Watermarke Place
2142 Watermarke Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2142 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Call/ext Wendy-listing agent at 714-393-2650 for showings or questions.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2142 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2142 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 2142 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2142 Watermarke Place's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2142 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2142 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 2142 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 2142 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 2142 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Watermarke Place have a pool?
No, 2142 Watermarke Place does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2142 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.
