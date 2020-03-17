All apartments in Irvine
2142 Watermarke Place.
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

2142 Watermarke Place

2142 Watermarke Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2142 Watermarke Pl, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Call/ext Wendy-listing agent at 714-393-2650 for showings or questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2142 Watermarke Place have any available units?
2142 Watermarke Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2142 Watermarke Place have?
Some of 2142 Watermarke Place's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2142 Watermarke Place currently offering any rent specials?
2142 Watermarke Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2142 Watermarke Place pet-friendly?
No, 2142 Watermarke Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2142 Watermarke Place offer parking?
No, 2142 Watermarke Place does not offer parking.
Does 2142 Watermarke Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2142 Watermarke Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2142 Watermarke Place have a pool?
No, 2142 Watermarke Place does not have a pool.
Does 2142 Watermarke Place have accessible units?
No, 2142 Watermarke Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2142 Watermarke Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2142 Watermarke Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2142 Watermarke Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2142 Watermarke Place does not have units with air conditioning.

