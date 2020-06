Amenities

hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Location Location Location! Elementary school in front of the community and award wining Northwood High school in back of it. In the gated community of Collage lies this two level beauty. Nice and bright unit with brand new wood floors on the first level, huge walk in closet in master bedroom. a tech area on the upstairs is perfect for a den. come to enjoy all the parks, pools, tennis courts and walking tails Northwood Pointe is famous for.