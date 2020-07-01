Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 21 Trumpet Vine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
21 Trumpet Vine
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:05 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
21 Trumpet Vine
21 Trumpet Vine
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
21 Trumpet Vine, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Ridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please call or text Mark at 949-395-4688 to schedule a showing. need 24 hour notice.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 21 Trumpet Vine have any available units?
21 Trumpet Vine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
Is 21 Trumpet Vine currently offering any rent specials?
21 Trumpet Vine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Trumpet Vine pet-friendly?
No, 21 Trumpet Vine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 21 Trumpet Vine offer parking?
No, 21 Trumpet Vine does not offer parking.
Does 21 Trumpet Vine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Trumpet Vine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Trumpet Vine have a pool?
No, 21 Trumpet Vine does not have a pool.
Does 21 Trumpet Vine have accessible units?
No, 21 Trumpet Vine does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Trumpet Vine have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Trumpet Vine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Trumpet Vine have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Trumpet Vine does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612
Similar Pages
Irvine 1 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Irvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
West Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Whittier, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Irvine Business Complex
Woodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Irvine
Concordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
Brandman University
California Institute of Technology