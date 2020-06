Amenities

View! View! View! Light and Bright Home with Fantastic Views of Woodbridge's North Lake! Lovely Single Story with New Laminate Flooring. Enjoy Panoramic Views from Living Room and Master Bedroom. Living Room with Fireplace. Both Living Room and Master Bedroom have Direct Access to Backyard. Window Shutters throughout Home. Enjoy Woodbridge Amenities including Two Lakes, Several Pools, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails and Parks. Close to award winning Irvine Schools and Shopping Centers.