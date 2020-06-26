21 Gramercy

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool bbq/grill yoga

CENTRAL PARK WEST LUXURY CONDO in impeccable condition offers urban inspired living in The Heart of Irvine. End unit attached to only 1 wall is situated away from street noise has a spacious balcony w/ views of courtyard below. The open floor plan w/ expansive 10 feet ceiling offers luxurious hardwood flooring, plush carpet in bedrooms, designer paints, spacious living & dining room. The fabulous gourmet kitchen boasts Venetian Gold Granite countertops w/ full backsplash, island w/ bar seatings has stainless steel double sink & stylish pendant light fixtures, stainless steel appliances w/ an Oversized Built-In Fridge, a walk-in pantry & dark European cabinetry w/ custom frosted doors. The Master Bed showcases an impressive tray ceiling w/ RH chandelier, a walk-in closet w/ custom built-in shelves/drawers, an en-suite bathroom features dual vanities w/ granite countertop & a separate walk-in shower & soaking tub. Additional features include a customized wine bar w/ built-in wine fridge. 2 assigned parking spaces in subterranean parking structure w/ its own storage cage. LANDLORD PAYS $590 total HOA fees which offers a resort-style clubhouse, barbecue picnic areas, state-of-the-art health and fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, Junior-Olympic-size saline pool & spas & a basketball court. Location is near South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, Irvine Spectrum & walking distance to many restaurants, shops & hiking trails. First of its kind Urban style living in Irvine.