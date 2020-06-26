All apartments in Irvine
Location

21 Gramercy, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
yoga
CENTRAL PARK WEST LUXURY CONDO in impeccable condition offers urban inspired living in The Heart of Irvine. End unit attached to only 1 wall is situated away from street noise has a spacious balcony w/ views of courtyard below. The open floor plan w/ expansive 10 feet ceiling offers luxurious hardwood flooring, plush carpet in bedrooms, designer paints, spacious living & dining room. The fabulous gourmet kitchen boasts Venetian Gold Granite countertops w/ full backsplash, island w/ bar seatings has stainless steel double sink & stylish pendant light fixtures, stainless steel appliances w/ an Oversized Built-In Fridge, a walk-in pantry & dark European cabinetry w/ custom frosted doors. The Master Bed showcases an impressive tray ceiling w/ RH chandelier, a walk-in closet w/ custom built-in shelves/drawers, an en-suite bathroom features dual vanities w/ granite countertop & a separate walk-in shower & soaking tub. Additional features include a customized wine bar w/ built-in wine fridge. 2 assigned parking spaces in subterranean parking structure w/ its own storage cage. LANDLORD PAYS $590 total HOA fees which offers a resort-style clubhouse, barbecue picnic areas, state-of-the-art health and fitness center, exercise/yoga studio, Junior-Olympic-size saline pool & spas & a basketball court. Location is near South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, Irvine Spectrum & walking distance to many restaurants, shops & hiking trails. First of its kind Urban style living in Irvine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Gramercy have any available units?
21 Gramercy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 21 Gramercy have?
Some of 21 Gramercy's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Gramercy currently offering any rent specials?
21 Gramercy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Gramercy pet-friendly?
No, 21 Gramercy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Gramercy offer parking?
Yes, 21 Gramercy offers parking.
Does 21 Gramercy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Gramercy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Gramercy have a pool?
Yes, 21 Gramercy has a pool.
Does 21 Gramercy have accessible units?
No, 21 Gramercy does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Gramercy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Gramercy has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Gramercy have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Gramercy does not have units with air conditioning.

