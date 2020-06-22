All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:37 AM

21 Bijou

21 Bijou · No Longer Available
Location

21 Bijou, Irvine, CA 92618
Woodbury East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Bijou have any available units?
21 Bijou doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 21 Bijou currently offering any rent specials?
21 Bijou isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Bijou pet-friendly?
No, 21 Bijou is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 21 Bijou offer parking?
No, 21 Bijou does not offer parking.
Does 21 Bijou have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Bijou does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Bijou have a pool?
No, 21 Bijou does not have a pool.
Does 21 Bijou have accessible units?
No, 21 Bijou does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Bijou have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Bijou does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Bijou have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Bijou does not have units with air conditioning.
