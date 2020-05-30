All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 22 2019

206 Harringay

206 Harringay · No Longer Available
Location

206 Harringay, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Spacious Three-Story 3BD/3.5BR, Brand new home in The Great Park Neighborhood Irvine - Located within The Great Park Neighborhood in Irvine, this spacious three-story home showcases a unique floorplan brand new Everythings Included features: a gourmet kitchen with stylish countertops, stainless-steel GE Profile appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, home automation, a deck off the great room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, first floor bedroom with full bath, separate laundry room and much more.

Model Virtual Tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Hc9N9Cut385&help=1

(RLNE4341682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Harringay have any available units?
206 Harringay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 206 Harringay have?
Some of 206 Harringay's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Harringay currently offering any rent specials?
206 Harringay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Harringay pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Harringay is pet friendly.
Does 206 Harringay offer parking?
No, 206 Harringay does not offer parking.
Does 206 Harringay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Harringay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Harringay have a pool?
No, 206 Harringay does not have a pool.
Does 206 Harringay have accessible units?
No, 206 Harringay does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Harringay have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Harringay has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Harringay have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Harringay does not have units with air conditioning.
