206 Harringay

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious Three-Story 3BD/3.5BR, Brand new home in The Great Park Neighborhood Irvine - Located within The Great Park Neighborhood in Irvine, this spacious three-story home showcases a unique floorplan brand new Everythings Included features: a gourmet kitchen with stylish countertops, stainless-steel GE Profile appliances including refrigerator, beautiful cabinetry with soft-close hinges, home automation, a deck off the great room, master bedroom with a walk-in closet, first floor bedroom with full bath, separate laundry room and much more.



Model Virtual Tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Hc9N9Cut385&help=1



