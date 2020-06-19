200 Tropea Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Spacious beauty! Upper Level Condo - 1BR & 1BA with a living dining and bonus den space! - This condo unit is located upstairs at the corner with no one below and offers great privacy.

This tastefully upgraded condo has high ceilings throughout with great natural light, gorgeous plantation shutters, beautiful gas fireplace, private balcony and convenient inside laundry room - Everything you would want!

The sparkling kitchen features Euro-white cabinets, tile countertops a gas range and wood floor.

Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet with custom closet organizers. Bathroom features a dual sink vanity, shower over tub and glass tub enclosures.

There is also a bonus space like a den with pony wall and a closet - it's a perfect space to use as a home office, hobby room, extra guest room, game room, or whatever you like! A one-car garage is located directly below this upper carriage unit. This is one of Westpark's Premier condo communities with resort-like pool, spa, tennis, tot lots and ample parks. Walk to shops, dining, shows and L. A. Fitness across the street. Short distance to The District shops & entertainment complex, UCI, freeways, toll roads, OC Beaches, John Wayne Airport and Amtrak & Metroliner train stations. Local bike trails will take you throughout Irvine to Peter's Canyon and the Newport Back Bay.



