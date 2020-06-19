All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

200 Tropea Aisle

200 Tropea Aisle · (949) 930-9991
Location

200 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 200 Tropea Aisle · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Spacious beauty! Upper Level Condo - 1BR & 1BA with a living dining and bonus den space! - This condo unit is located upstairs at the corner with no one below and offers great privacy.
This tastefully upgraded condo has high ceilings throughout with great natural light, gorgeous plantation shutters, beautiful gas fireplace, private balcony and convenient inside laundry room - Everything you would want!
The sparkling kitchen features Euro-white cabinets, tile countertops a gas range and wood floor.
Large master bedroom has a walk-in closet with custom closet organizers. Bathroom features a dual sink vanity, shower over tub and glass tub enclosures.
There is also a bonus space like a den with pony wall and a closet - it's a perfect space to use as a home office, hobby room, extra guest room, game room, or whatever you like! A one-car garage is located directly below this upper carriage unit. This is one of Westpark's Premier condo communities with resort-like pool, spa, tennis, tot lots and ample parks. Walk to shops, dining, shows and L. A. Fitness across the street. Short distance to The District shops & entertainment complex, UCI, freeways, toll roads, OC Beaches, John Wayne Airport and Amtrak & Metroliner train stations. Local bike trails will take you throughout Irvine to Peter's Canyon and the Newport Back Bay.

(RLNE5759324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Tropea Aisle have any available units?
200 Tropea Aisle has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 200 Tropea Aisle have?
Some of 200 Tropea Aisle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Tropea Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
200 Tropea Aisle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Tropea Aisle pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Tropea Aisle is pet friendly.
Does 200 Tropea Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 200 Tropea Aisle does offer parking.
Does 200 Tropea Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Tropea Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Tropea Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 200 Tropea Aisle has a pool.
Does 200 Tropea Aisle have accessible units?
No, 200 Tropea Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Tropea Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Tropea Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Tropea Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Tropea Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
