Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
20 Santa Rida
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM
20 Santa Rida
20 Santa Rida
·
No Longer Available
Location
20 Santa Rida, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 Santa Rida have any available units?
20 Santa Rida doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irvine, CA
.
Is 20 Santa Rida currently offering any rent specials?
20 Santa Rida is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Santa Rida pet-friendly?
No, 20 Santa Rida is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 20 Santa Rida offer parking?
No, 20 Santa Rida does not offer parking.
Does 20 Santa Rida have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Santa Rida does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Santa Rida have a pool?
No, 20 Santa Rida does not have a pool.
Does 20 Santa Rida have accessible units?
No, 20 Santa Rida does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Santa Rida have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Santa Rida does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Santa Rida have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Santa Rida does not have units with air conditioning.
