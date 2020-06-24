Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
20 Mirador
Last updated July 22 2019 at 2:44 AM
20 Mirador
20 Mirador
·
No Longer Available
Location
20 Mirador, Irvine, CA 92612
Turtle Rock
Amenities
garage
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 Mirador have any available units?
20 Mirador doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 20 Mirador have?
Some of 20 Mirador's amenities include garage, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20 Mirador currently offering any rent specials?
20 Mirador is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Mirador pet-friendly?
No, 20 Mirador is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 20 Mirador offer parking?
Yes, 20 Mirador offers parking.
Does 20 Mirador have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Mirador does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Mirador have a pool?
No, 20 Mirador does not have a pool.
Does 20 Mirador have accessible units?
No, 20 Mirador does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Mirador have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Mirador does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Mirador have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Mirador does not have units with air conditioning.
