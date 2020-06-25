20 Deer Spring

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

This beautiful garden home is conveniently located in the middle of Irvine, just Steps away from award winning Deerfield elementary school, Venado Middle school and 99 Ranch market. Flow out open floor plan makes it bright and airy. The upgrades include remodeled kitchen with refinished cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, crown and base molding, newer door and casing; Maple hardwood flooring on first floor and upgraded carpet upstairs. Main floor bedroom and full bath are great for in law or guest, all 3 baths upgraded with newer cabinetry, granite counters and fixtures. Newer roof, a/c, furnace, ducting and vents; dual pane windows, closet organizers and much more. Well maintained garden has peaceful setting with mature fruit trees. Community provides pools, tot lot, tennis courts and a lot of green area and park.