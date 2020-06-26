20 Costero Aisle

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court carport parking playground pool garage guest parking hot tub

Welcome home to this very spacious, two bedrooms, two baths desirable upstairs end unit, no one above or below. Private Patio entrance this unit offers single level living, on 2nd floor. Unit is light and bright with open floor plan. High ceilings in living room. Kitchen boasts pergo flooring, stainless steel gas range/ oven, built in stainless steel microwave, great cabinet space, and Corian Counters. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet.There is a single sink in the master suite bathroom along with a separate Tub & Toilet area and linen cabinets. Second bedroom features pergo flooring, large window and mirrored closet doors. Unit has 1 car garage and assigned carport spaces, ample guest parking . Tiempo complex has pool & spa conveniently located across the street from unit. Also enjoy the amenities of Westpark - Tot Lots, Parks, Basketball Courts, Greenbelts. Near Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Biking Trails and So Much More !