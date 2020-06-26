All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

20 Costero Aisle

20 Costero Aisle · (714) 230-0078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20 Costero Aisle, Irvine, CA 92614
Westpark

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 377 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 915 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Welcome home to this very spacious, two bedrooms, two baths desirable upstairs end unit, no one above or below. Private Patio entrance this unit offers single level living, on 2nd floor. Unit is light and bright with open floor plan. High ceilings in living room. Kitchen boasts pergo flooring, stainless steel gas range/ oven, built in stainless steel microwave, great cabinet space, and Corian Counters. The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet.There is a single sink in the master suite bathroom along with a separate Tub & Toilet area and linen cabinets. Second bedroom features pergo flooring, large window and mirrored closet doors. Unit has 1 car garage and assigned carport spaces, ample guest parking . Tiempo complex has pool & spa conveniently located across the street from unit. Also enjoy the amenities of Westpark - Tot Lots, Parks, Basketball Courts, Greenbelts. Near Shopping, Dining, Entertainment, Biking Trails and So Much More !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Costero Aisle have any available units?
20 Costero Aisle has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20 Costero Aisle have?
Some of 20 Costero Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Costero Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
20 Costero Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Costero Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 20 Costero Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Costero Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 20 Costero Aisle offers parking.
Does 20 Costero Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Costero Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Costero Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 20 Costero Aisle has a pool.
Does 20 Costero Aisle have accessible units?
No, 20 Costero Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Costero Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Costero Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Costero Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Costero Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
