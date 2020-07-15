All apartments in Irvine
Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM

20 Brigadier

20 Brigadier · No Longer Available
Location

20 Brigadier, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
WOW***MUST SEE***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Brigadier have any available units?
20 Brigadier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Brigadier have?
Some of 20 Brigadier's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Brigadier currently offering any rent specials?
20 Brigadier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Brigadier pet-friendly?
No, 20 Brigadier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Brigadier offer parking?
Yes, 20 Brigadier offers parking.
Does 20 Brigadier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Brigadier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Brigadier have a pool?
No, 20 Brigadier does not have a pool.
Does 20 Brigadier have accessible units?
No, 20 Brigadier does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Brigadier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Brigadier has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Brigadier have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Brigadier does not have units with air conditioning.
