Last updated December 12 2019 at 8:37 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20 Brigadier
20 Brigadier
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20 Brigadier, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
WOW***MUST SEE***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20 Brigadier have any available units?
20 Brigadier doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 20 Brigadier have?
Some of 20 Brigadier's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20 Brigadier currently offering any rent specials?
20 Brigadier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Brigadier pet-friendly?
No, 20 Brigadier is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 20 Brigadier offer parking?
Yes, 20 Brigadier offers parking.
Does 20 Brigadier have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Brigadier does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Brigadier have a pool?
No, 20 Brigadier does not have a pool.
Does 20 Brigadier have accessible units?
No, 20 Brigadier does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Brigadier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Brigadier has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Brigadier have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Brigadier does not have units with air conditioning.
