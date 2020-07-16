Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

This STUNNING CUSTOM Home. Copy this link to view the Unbranded Virtual Tour, https://vimeo.com/366239883. Has been re-built in 2010. Situated at the top hill on the Turtle Rock a well-known community in Irvine. it's a Magnificent, Elegant mansion with City light view. One bedroom downstairs can be use an office. a loft upstairs. huge master bedroom has retreat with City light view, the master bath jet tub with fireplace, unique color of the marble & granite on shower & counte rtop. the children bedrooms also with big size. everything is high end quality & craftsmanship, the 18'x18' marble flooring downstairs, custom made wrought stair rail, stone made chandelier, high ceiling, crown molding, all the windows has casing, designed drape, the kitchen installed Thermador Appliances 48" cook top, two ovens, double wide built-in refrigerator, huge island two sinks. all the granite counter top in kitchen or bathrooms is rare unique color. mature plants surrounding private backyard no house behind, the community swimming pool just 100 ft away, the South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, UCI are nearby, go to the best school district.