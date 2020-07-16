All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:07 PM

2 Sunpeak

2 Sunpeak · (949) 923-0345
Location

2 Sunpeak, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 6113 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This STUNNING CUSTOM Home. Copy this link to view the Unbranded Virtual Tour, https://vimeo.com/366239883. Has been re-built in 2010. Situated at the top hill on the Turtle Rock a well-known community in Irvine. it's a Magnificent, Elegant mansion with City light view. One bedroom downstairs can be use an office. a loft upstairs. huge master bedroom has retreat with City light view, the master bath jet tub with fireplace, unique color of the marble & granite on shower & counte rtop. the children bedrooms also with big size. everything is high end quality & craftsmanship, the 18'x18' marble flooring downstairs, custom made wrought stair rail, stone made chandelier, high ceiling, crown molding, all the windows has casing, designed drape, the kitchen installed Thermador Appliances 48" cook top, two ovens, double wide built-in refrigerator, huge island two sinks. all the granite counter top in kitchen or bathrooms is rare unique color. mature plants surrounding private backyard no house behind, the community swimming pool just 100 ft away, the South Coast Plaza, Fashion Island, UCI are nearby, go to the best school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Sunpeak have any available units?
2 Sunpeak has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Sunpeak have?
Some of 2 Sunpeak's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Sunpeak currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sunpeak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Sunpeak pet-friendly?
No, 2 Sunpeak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Sunpeak offer parking?
Yes, 2 Sunpeak offers parking.
Does 2 Sunpeak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Sunpeak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Sunpeak have a pool?
Yes, 2 Sunpeak has a pool.
Does 2 Sunpeak have accessible units?
No, 2 Sunpeak does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Sunpeak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Sunpeak has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Sunpeak have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Sunpeak does not have units with air conditioning.
