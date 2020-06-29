This picture perfect "Aldea Plan 2" is in an excellent corner lot location on a tree lined street! Beautifully upgraded with brand NEW carpet, designer paint throughout and ceiling fans in the bedrooms!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Sonata Street have any available units?
2 Sonata Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Sonata Street have?
Some of 2 Sonata Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Sonata Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sonata Street is not currently offering any rent specials.