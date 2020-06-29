All apartments in Irvine
2 Sonata Street

2 Sonata · No Longer Available
Location

2 Sonata, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This picture perfect "Aldea Plan 2" is in an excellent corner lot location on a tree lined street! Beautifully upgraded with brand NEW carpet, designer paint throughout and ceiling fans in the bedrooms!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Sonata Street have any available units?
2 Sonata Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Sonata Street have?
Some of 2 Sonata Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Sonata Street currently offering any rent specials?
2 Sonata Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Sonata Street pet-friendly?
No, 2 Sonata Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Sonata Street offer parking?
Yes, 2 Sonata Street offers parking.
Does 2 Sonata Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Sonata Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Sonata Street have a pool?
No, 2 Sonata Street does not have a pool.
Does 2 Sonata Street have accessible units?
No, 2 Sonata Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Sonata Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Sonata Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Sonata Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Sonata Street does not have units with air conditioning.
