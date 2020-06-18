Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Spectacular view of North Lake! One of a kind property. The largest Lake frontage (approximately 150 feet feet of frontage) in Woodbridge. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Wrap around view of Lake from Family Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Master Bedroom and second Bedroom. New windows, window treatments, New Roof, New Kitchen with Bosch gas stove, Bosch dishwasher, New Refrigerator, New Stainless Steel Sink, New Kitchen Cabinetry and Quarts Counter Tops and New Flooring in Kitchen, Family Room, Formal Dining Room, Halls and Second Bathroom. Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and En Suite Bathroom with oversized bathtub, Walk in Glass Enclosed Shower, Bidet and Separate Toilet. Second Bathroom has been remodeled with Tiled Shower and Quartz Counter top. Third and Fourth Bedrooms have shared patio. New landscaping in front, side and rear of property. 2 car Attached Garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Come enjoy all Woodbridge's 26 pools, Playgrounds, Sport Courts and Biking Trails!