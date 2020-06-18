All apartments in Irvine
2 Pintail

2 Pintail · No Longer Available
Irvine
Woodbridge
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

2 Pintail, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Spectacular view of North Lake! One of a kind property. The largest Lake frontage (approximately 150 feet feet of frontage) in Woodbridge. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Wrap around view of Lake from Family Room with fireplace, Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Master Bedroom and second Bedroom. New windows, window treatments, New Roof, New Kitchen with Bosch gas stove, Bosch dishwasher, New Refrigerator, New Stainless Steel Sink, New Kitchen Cabinetry and Quarts Counter Tops and New Flooring in Kitchen, Family Room, Formal Dining Room, Halls and Second Bathroom. Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet and En Suite Bathroom with oversized bathtub, Walk in Glass Enclosed Shower, Bidet and Separate Toilet. Second Bathroom has been remodeled with Tiled Shower and Quartz Counter top. Third and Fourth Bedrooms have shared patio. New landscaping in front, side and rear of property. 2 car Attached Garage with washer and dryer hook ups. Come enjoy all Woodbridge's 26 pools, Playgrounds, Sport Courts and Biking Trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Pintail have any available units?
2 Pintail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Pintail have?
Some of 2 Pintail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Pintail currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pintail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pintail pet-friendly?
No, 2 Pintail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Pintail offer parking?
Yes, 2 Pintail offers parking.
Does 2 Pintail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Pintail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pintail have a pool?
Yes, 2 Pintail has a pool.
Does 2 Pintail have accessible units?
No, 2 Pintail does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pintail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Pintail has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Pintail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Pintail does not have units with air conditioning.
