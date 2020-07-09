All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:24 AM

2 Camden

2 Camden · No Longer Available
Location

2 Camden, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great location. Very Clean Spacious Home located in very nice Cul de sac neighborhood, park at end of cul de sac. All bedrooms upstairs, including master retreat. Gardener is included Call today 714-809-6230

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Camden have any available units?
2 Camden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 2 Camden currently offering any rent specials?
2 Camden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Camden pet-friendly?
No, 2 Camden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Camden offer parking?
No, 2 Camden does not offer parking.
Does 2 Camden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Camden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Camden have a pool?
No, 2 Camden does not have a pool.
Does 2 Camden have accessible units?
No, 2 Camden does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Camden have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Camden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Camden have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Camden does not have units with air conditioning.

