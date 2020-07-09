Great location. Very Clean Spacious Home located in very nice Cul de sac neighborhood, park at end of cul de sac. All bedrooms upstairs, including master retreat. Gardener is included Call today 714-809-6230
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2 Camden have any available units?
2 Camden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 2 Camden currently offering any rent specials?
2 Camden is not currently offering any rent specials.