2 Bel Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Desirable "Northpark" home with main floor bedroom and bathroom in 24 Hours guard gated community. Open floor plan with 4 Bedrooms, ~2300sqft of living space, cathedral ceiling entry with abundance of natural light. Large windows. Gourmet kitchen feature granite counters. Build in refrigerator. Resort life-style association amenities with 5 pools, 3 lighted tennis courts, sports courts and parks. Clubhouse with kitchen-meeting room. Close to Irvine/Tustin Entertainment Center, walk to award-winning Hicks Canyon Elementary, Orchard Hills Elementary/Junior High and Beckman High school.