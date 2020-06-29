All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:24 AM

2 Bel Springs

2 Bel Springs · No Longer Available
Location

2 Bel Springs, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Desirable "Northpark" home with main floor bedroom and bathroom in 24 Hours guard gated community. Open floor plan with 4 Bedrooms, ~2300sqft of living space, cathedral ceiling entry with abundance of natural light. Large windows. Gourmet kitchen feature granite counters. Build in refrigerator. Resort life-style association amenities with 5 pools, 3 lighted tennis courts, sports courts and parks. Clubhouse with kitchen-meeting room. Close to Irvine/Tustin Entertainment Center, walk to award-winning Hicks Canyon Elementary, Orchard Hills Elementary/Junior High and Beckman High school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Bel Springs have any available units?
2 Bel Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Bel Springs have?
Some of 2 Bel Springs's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Bel Springs currently offering any rent specials?
2 Bel Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Bel Springs pet-friendly?
No, 2 Bel Springs is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Bel Springs offer parking?
No, 2 Bel Springs does not offer parking.
Does 2 Bel Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Bel Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Bel Springs have a pool?
Yes, 2 Bel Springs has a pool.
Does 2 Bel Springs have accessible units?
No, 2 Bel Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Bel Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 Bel Springs has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Bel Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Bel Springs does not have units with air conditioning.

