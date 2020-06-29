2 Bel Springs

Amenities
Desirable "Northpark" home with main floor bedroom and bathroom in 24 Hours guard gated community. Open floor plan with 4 Bedrooms, ~2300sqft of living space, cathedral ceiling entry with abundance of natural light. Large windows. Gourmet kitchen feature granite counters. Build in refrigerator. Resort life-style association amenities with 5 pools, 3 lighted tennis courts, sports courts and parks. Clubhouse with kitchen-meeting room. Close to Irvine/Tustin Entertainment Center, walk to award-winning Hicks Canyon Elementary, Orchard Hills Elementary/Junior High and Beckman High school.