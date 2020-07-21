Rent Calculator
199 Firefly
Last updated July 11 2019 at 11:22 PM
199 Firefly
199 Firefly
·
No Longer Available
Location
199 Firefly, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs
Amenities
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please use Rentspree link to submit application. https://apply.link/p86nd
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 199 Firefly have any available units?
199 Firefly doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 199 Firefly have?
Some of 199 Firefly's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 199 Firefly currently offering any rent specials?
199 Firefly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 199 Firefly pet-friendly?
No, 199 Firefly is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 199 Firefly offer parking?
No, 199 Firefly does not offer parking.
Does 199 Firefly have units with washers and dryers?
No, 199 Firefly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 199 Firefly have a pool?
No, 199 Firefly does not have a pool.
Does 199 Firefly have accessible units?
No, 199 Firefly does not have accessible units.
Does 199 Firefly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 199 Firefly has units with dishwashers.
Does 199 Firefly have units with air conditioning?
No, 199 Firefly does not have units with air conditioning.
