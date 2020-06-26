Rent Calculator
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location
19411 Sierra Lago Road, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
located in the beautiful and desirable community of Turtle Rock, this 4 bedroom/2 bath single level home was complete remodeled.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19411 Sierra Lago Road have any available units?
19411 Sierra Lago Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 19411 Sierra Lago Road have?
Some of 19411 Sierra Lago Road's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 19411 Sierra Lago Road currently offering any rent specials?
19411 Sierra Lago Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19411 Sierra Lago Road pet-friendly?
No, 19411 Sierra Lago Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 19411 Sierra Lago Road offer parking?
Yes, 19411 Sierra Lago Road offers parking.
Does 19411 Sierra Lago Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19411 Sierra Lago Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19411 Sierra Lago Road have a pool?
No, 19411 Sierra Lago Road does not have a pool.
Does 19411 Sierra Lago Road have accessible units?
No, 19411 Sierra Lago Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19411 Sierra Lago Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19411 Sierra Lago Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 19411 Sierra Lago Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19411 Sierra Lago Road does not have units with air conditioning.
