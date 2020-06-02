All apartments in Irvine
194 Terrapin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

194 Terrapin

194 Terrapin · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

194 Terrapin, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

Almost brand new house, located in Irvine Great Park Community, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Stylish interiors, open kitchen/family with center island, high grade Quartz countertop with full back splash, stainless steel sinks, built-In appliances, upgrade master bathroom, master closet, two car garages. Award winning Irvine Unified new beacon park school, minutes from world class restaurants, shopping center, water park, Parasol park in walking distance.The community consists of a Greenhouse and resort-style pools. You will also be in close proximity to exciting shopping, dining and entertainment. 4 miles to Irvine Spectrum, 12 miles to UC Irvine, South Coast Plaza and Santa Ana Airport and 14 miles to Laguna Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 194 Terrapin have any available units?
194 Terrapin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 194 Terrapin currently offering any rent specials?
194 Terrapin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 194 Terrapin pet-friendly?
No, 194 Terrapin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 194 Terrapin offer parking?
Yes, 194 Terrapin does offer parking.
Does 194 Terrapin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 194 Terrapin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 194 Terrapin have a pool?
Yes, 194 Terrapin has a pool.
Does 194 Terrapin have accessible units?
No, 194 Terrapin does not have accessible units.
Does 194 Terrapin have units with dishwashers?
No, 194 Terrapin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 194 Terrapin have units with air conditioning?
No, 194 Terrapin does not have units with air conditioning.
