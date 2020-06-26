All apartments in Irvine
19391 De Vry Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:07 AM

19391 De Vry Drive

19391 De Vry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19391 De Vry Drive, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
courtyard
pool
tennis court
Contact CDiProfio@aol.com for more details. This is it! Totally Remodeled into a Mid-Century Modern dream home in prestigious Turtle Rock neighborhood. All the walls of the living/eating/kitchen areas have been removed to make a beautiful masterpiece w/giant great room for contemporary lifestyles. Double doors off the front courtyard open to formal entry. Impressive great room w/multiple options for sitting & dining areas. Numerous sliding doors & catheral ceilings flood the area w/natural light. Gorgeous, top of the line Kitchen features all white, shaker cabinets w/pull-out drawers. Sit down, center island w/pendant lighting. Granite cabinets. All stainless steel appliances & farm sink. Master suite overlooks enclosed atrium. Remodeled bath w/walk-in shower, rain showerhead & skylight + custom walk-in closet. Remodeled Hall bath features walk-in shower, glass enclosure & pedestal sink. All concrete flooring. Dual paned windows & doors. Oversize yard w/vegetable planters & bocce ball court. Plenty of room for extensive entertaining. Walk to fantastic community amenities incl. park, pool, tennis & basketball courts. Award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19391 De Vry Drive have any available units?
19391 De Vry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19391 De Vry Drive have?
Some of 19391 De Vry Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19391 De Vry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19391 De Vry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19391 De Vry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19391 De Vry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19391 De Vry Drive offer parking?
No, 19391 De Vry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19391 De Vry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19391 De Vry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19391 De Vry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19391 De Vry Drive has a pool.
Does 19391 De Vry Drive have accessible units?
No, 19391 De Vry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19391 De Vry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19391 De Vry Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19391 De Vry Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19391 De Vry Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
