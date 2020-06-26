19391 De Vry Drive

Amenities
Contact CDiProfio@aol.com for more details. This is it! Totally Remodeled into a Mid-Century Modern dream home in prestigious Turtle Rock neighborhood. All the walls of the living/eating/kitchen areas have been removed to make a beautiful masterpiece w/giant great room for contemporary lifestyles. Double doors off the front courtyard open to formal entry. Impressive great room w/multiple options for sitting & dining areas. Numerous sliding doors & catheral ceilings flood the area w/natural light. Gorgeous, top of the line Kitchen features all white, shaker cabinets w/pull-out drawers. Sit down, center island w/pendant lighting. Granite cabinets. All stainless steel appliances & farm sink. Master suite overlooks enclosed atrium. Remodeled bath w/walk-in shower, rain showerhead & skylight + custom walk-in closet. Remodeled Hall bath features walk-in shower, glass enclosure & pedestal sink. All concrete flooring. Dual paned windows & doors. Oversize yard w/vegetable planters & bocce ball court. Plenty of room for extensive entertaining. Walk to fantastic community amenities incl. park, pool, tennis & basketball courts. Award winning schools.