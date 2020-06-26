19391 De Vry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court bocce court courtyard pool tennis court

Contact CDiProfio@aol.com for more details. This is it! Totally Remodeled into a Mid-Century Modern dream home in prestigious Turtle Rock neighborhood. All the walls of the living/eating/kitchen areas have been removed to make a beautiful masterpiece w/giant great room for contemporary lifestyles. Double doors off the front courtyard open to formal entry. Impressive great room w/multiple options for sitting & dining areas. Numerous sliding doors & catheral ceilings flood the area w/natural light. Gorgeous, top of the line Kitchen features all white, shaker cabinets w/pull-out drawers. Sit down, center island w/pendant lighting. Granite cabinets. All stainless steel appliances & farm sink. Master suite overlooks enclosed atrium. Remodeled bath w/walk-in shower, rain showerhead & skylight + custom walk-in closet. Remodeled Hall bath features walk-in shower, glass enclosure & pedestal sink. All concrete flooring. Dual paned windows & doors. Oversize yard w/vegetable planters & bocce ball court. Plenty of room for extensive entertaining. Walk to fantastic community amenities incl. park, pool, tennis & basketball courts. Award winning schools.