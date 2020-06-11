193 Stellar

Amenities

This luxury tri-level home boasts with modern design inside and out. This home sits on a premium lot that has a beautiful front patio and large private yard. A few amazing features of this home are is masterful kitchen with a huge island, open floor plan and upgraded appliances. The home also has an elevator to help you up the three levels and state of the art home automation system to control your AC and Heater. The two Master Suites on the First and 3rd Floor are perfect for the family and friends. 1st Floor master suite has own master suite bathroom and living room area. The 2nd level has a large open kitchen and main great room with the 2nd bathroom and large patio with sliding glass walls do extend the living and entertainment space. The 3rd floor has another master suite with 2 walk in closet, Loft, Laundry room, and the 4th bedroom with bathroom. This home is also very energy efficient and has it's own solar panels and water softener system. Great floor plan in a beautiful community of Great Park with lots of amenities with walking trail, parks, swimming pools, sports center, ice skating rink, and more.