All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 193 Stellar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
193 Stellar
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:18 PM

193 Stellar

193 Stellar · (949) 400-4275
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

193 Stellar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$5,200

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
This luxury tri-level home boasts with modern design inside and out. This home sits on a premium lot that has a beautiful front patio and large private yard. A few amazing features of this home are is masterful kitchen with a huge island, open floor plan and upgraded appliances. The home also has an elevator to help you up the three levels and state of the art home automation system to control your AC and Heater. The two Master Suites on the First and 3rd Floor are perfect for the family and friends. 1st Floor master suite has own master suite bathroom and living room area. The 2nd level has a large open kitchen and main great room with the 2nd bathroom and large patio with sliding glass walls do extend the living and entertainment space. The 3rd floor has another master suite with 2 walk in closet, Loft, Laundry room, and the 4th bedroom with bathroom. This home is also very energy efficient and has it's own solar panels and water softener system. Great floor plan in a beautiful community of Great Park with lots of amenities with walking trail, parks, swimming pools, sports center, ice skating rink, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Stellar have any available units?
193 Stellar has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 193 Stellar have?
Some of 193 Stellar's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Stellar currently offering any rent specials?
193 Stellar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Stellar pet-friendly?
Yes, 193 Stellar is pet friendly.
Does 193 Stellar offer parking?
Yes, 193 Stellar offers parking.
Does 193 Stellar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 193 Stellar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Stellar have a pool?
Yes, 193 Stellar has a pool.
Does 193 Stellar have accessible units?
No, 193 Stellar does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Stellar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 193 Stellar has units with dishwashers.
Does 193 Stellar have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 193 Stellar has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 193 Stellar?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity