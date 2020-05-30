All apartments in Irvine
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:10 AM

191 Frame

191 Frame · No Longer Available
Location

191 Frame, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
This two-bedroom single-story home features an OPEN FLOORPLAN, covered porch & courtyard with sliding glass doors, and gourmet kitchen with luxurious quartz counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel GE profile appliances, & large center island. The master suite comes equipped with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, and a WALK-IN SHOWER. In addition to the secondary bedroom, THIS LAYOUT INCLUDES A DEN off the main foyer for extra living space or home office. SMART HOME FEATURES include the ability to control the home with Amazon Alexa, wired for data, Baldwin® Evolved smart door lock, Ring® foothill & Wi-Fi Thermostat. As part of the newest masterplanned community at the Great Park Neighborhoods, Chorus homeowners can take advantage of all of the wonderful amenities that the Great Park Neighborhoods has to offer. Including exciting playgrounds, a Baseball Field, Basketball Court, Clubhouse, Community Center, Greenbelt, Parks, Picnic Area, Soccer Field, Splash Park, Sport Court, Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, Tot Lot, Trail, Volleyball Court, relaxing pool and spa, plenty of walking paths connecting friends and neighbors and all within walking distance to the Great Park itself.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 Frame have any available units?
191 Frame doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 191 Frame have?
Some of 191 Frame's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 Frame currently offering any rent specials?
191 Frame is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 Frame pet-friendly?
No, 191 Frame is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 191 Frame offer parking?
Yes, 191 Frame offers parking.
Does 191 Frame have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 Frame does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 Frame have a pool?
Yes, 191 Frame has a pool.
Does 191 Frame have accessible units?
No, 191 Frame does not have accessible units.
Does 191 Frame have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 191 Frame has units with dishwashers.
Does 191 Frame have units with air conditioning?
No, 191 Frame does not have units with air conditioning.
