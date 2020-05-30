Amenities

This two-bedroom single-story home features an OPEN FLOORPLAN, covered porch & courtyard with sliding glass doors, and gourmet kitchen with luxurious quartz counter tops, breakfast bar, stainless steel GE profile appliances, & large center island. The master suite comes equipped with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, and a WALK-IN SHOWER. In addition to the secondary bedroom, THIS LAYOUT INCLUDES A DEN off the main foyer for extra living space or home office. SMART HOME FEATURES include the ability to control the home with Amazon Alexa, wired for data, Baldwin® Evolved smart door lock, Ring® foothill & Wi-Fi Thermostat. As part of the newest masterplanned community at the Great Park Neighborhoods, Chorus homeowners can take advantage of all of the wonderful amenities that the Great Park Neighborhoods has to offer. Including exciting playgrounds, a Baseball Field, Basketball Court, Clubhouse, Community Center, Greenbelt, Parks, Picnic Area, Soccer Field, Splash Park, Sport Court, Swimming Pool, Tennis Court, Tot Lot, Trail, Volleyball Court, relaxing pool and spa, plenty of walking paths connecting friends and neighbors and all within walking distance to the Great Park itself.