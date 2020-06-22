All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 190 Pathway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
190 Pathway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

190 Pathway

190 Pathway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

190 Pathway, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Detached Condo in Portola Spring. Very beautiful community covered with a lot of trees. The home offers Open and Spacious Floor Plan, consisting of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. All 3 spacious Bedrooms are upstairs with a large loft. 2-car attached garage. The Kitchen with Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Plantation Shutters Through the Whole House. Walking distance to elementary school, high school, community pool, tennis, basketball court, recreation room, hiking trail, and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 190 Pathway have any available units?
190 Pathway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 190 Pathway have?
Some of 190 Pathway's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 190 Pathway currently offering any rent specials?
190 Pathway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 190 Pathway pet-friendly?
No, 190 Pathway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 190 Pathway offer parking?
Yes, 190 Pathway does offer parking.
Does 190 Pathway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 190 Pathway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 190 Pathway have a pool?
Yes, 190 Pathway has a pool.
Does 190 Pathway have accessible units?
No, 190 Pathway does not have accessible units.
Does 190 Pathway have units with dishwashers?
No, 190 Pathway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 190 Pathway have units with air conditioning?
No, 190 Pathway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology