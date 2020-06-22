190 Pathway

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Detached Condo in Portola Spring. Very beautiful community covered with a lot of trees. The home offers Open and Spacious Floor Plan, consisting of 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. All 3 spacious Bedrooms are upstairs with a large loft. 2-car attached garage. The Kitchen with Granite Countertop, Stainless Steel Appliances, Plantation Shutters Through the Whole House. Walking distance to elementary school, high school, community pool, tennis, basketball court, recreation room, hiking trail, and parks.