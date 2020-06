Amenities

garage recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage tennis court

Turnkey home located inside the guard-gated Northpark in an excellent cul-de-sac location. Minutes from schools, shopping and freeways. Three car garage, double entry door, cathedral ceiling, one bedroom with full bath down stairs, Jack and Jill, master and one additional suite upstairs. Upgraded kitchen and large backyard. Association offers pools, parks, tennis courts and more.