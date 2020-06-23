All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:23 PM

19 Marsala

19 Marsala · No Longer Available
Location

19 Marsala, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
tenant pays for all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Marsala have any available units?
19 Marsala doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Marsala have?
Some of 19 Marsala's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Marsala currently offering any rent specials?
19 Marsala is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Marsala pet-friendly?
No, 19 Marsala is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19 Marsala offer parking?
No, 19 Marsala does not offer parking.
Does 19 Marsala have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Marsala does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Marsala have a pool?
No, 19 Marsala does not have a pool.
Does 19 Marsala have accessible units?
No, 19 Marsala does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Marsala have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Marsala does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Marsala have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19 Marsala has units with air conditioning.
