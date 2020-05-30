Rent Calculator
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
188 Crescent Moon
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:44 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
188 Crescent Moon
188 Crescent Moon
·
No Longer Available
Location
188 Crescent Moon, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
UPGRADED 2 YEARS NEW 3 BR, 2 1/2 BA AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN BEAUTIFUL ORCHARD HILLS. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, NORTHWOOD HIGH, BEAUTIFUL PARK, SWIMMING POOL, COMMUNITY CENTER AND CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 188 Crescent Moon have any available units?
188 Crescent Moon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Irvine, CA
.
What amenities does 188 Crescent Moon have?
Some of 188 Crescent Moon's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 188 Crescent Moon currently offering any rent specials?
188 Crescent Moon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Crescent Moon pet-friendly?
No, 188 Crescent Moon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Irvine
.
Does 188 Crescent Moon offer parking?
Yes, 188 Crescent Moon offers parking.
Does 188 Crescent Moon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Crescent Moon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Crescent Moon have a pool?
Yes, 188 Crescent Moon has a pool.
Does 188 Crescent Moon have accessible units?
No, 188 Crescent Moon does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Crescent Moon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 188 Crescent Moon has units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Crescent Moon have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Crescent Moon does not have units with air conditioning.
