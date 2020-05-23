Private lower level home with ceramic tile in kitchen, entry and bathroom. Neutral carpet. Living room looks onto patio and stream. Community pool and Club House. Conveniently located near the 405 and 5 freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 185 Lemon have any available units?
185 Lemon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 185 Lemon have?
Some of 185 Lemon's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Lemon currently offering any rent specials?
185 Lemon is not currently offering any rent specials.