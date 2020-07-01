180 Full Moon

Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 3-story townhouse located at Portola Springs community. It features with open floor plan, granite counter top in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous wood floors, carpets and 2-full car garage. Association offers a resort-like pool and spa, park with tennis, basketball, greenbelts... Convenient to shopping and dinning plazas...Located in Irvine Unified school district. Walking distance to Portola Springs Elementary. It is a place called home! Don't miss it!