Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:44 PM

180 Full Moon

180 Full Moon · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

180 Full Moon, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, 3-story townhouse located at Portola Springs community. It features with open floor plan, granite counter top in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, gorgeous wood floors, carpets and 2-full car garage. Association offers a resort-like pool and spa, park with tennis, basketball, greenbelts... Convenient to shopping and dinning plazas...Located in Irvine Unified school district. Walking distance to Portola Springs Elementary. It is a place called home! Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Full Moon have any available units?
180 Full Moon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 180 Full Moon have?
Some of 180 Full Moon's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Full Moon currently offering any rent specials?
180 Full Moon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Full Moon pet-friendly?
No, 180 Full Moon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 180 Full Moon offer parking?
Yes, 180 Full Moon offers parking.
Does 180 Full Moon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 180 Full Moon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Full Moon have a pool?
Yes, 180 Full Moon has a pool.
Does 180 Full Moon have accessible units?
No, 180 Full Moon does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Full Moon have units with dishwashers?
No, 180 Full Moon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Full Moon have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Full Moon does not have units with air conditioning.

