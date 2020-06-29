All apartments in Irvine
18 Clearbrook

18 Clearbrook · No Longer Available
Location

18 Clearbrook, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Great upper corner unit. Fridge, washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Clearbrook have any available units?
18 Clearbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Clearbrook have?
Some of 18 Clearbrook's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Clearbrook currently offering any rent specials?
18 Clearbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Clearbrook pet-friendly?
No, 18 Clearbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Clearbrook offer parking?
No, 18 Clearbrook does not offer parking.
Does 18 Clearbrook have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 Clearbrook offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Clearbrook have a pool?
Yes, 18 Clearbrook has a pool.
Does 18 Clearbrook have accessible units?
No, 18 Clearbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Clearbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Clearbrook has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Clearbrook have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Clearbrook has units with air conditioning.

