All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 18 Altezza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
18 Altezza
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

18 Altezza

18 Altezza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Westpark
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18 Altezza, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home in West Park Travota track. 4 bedroom and a built-in computer desk upstairs. The whole house is touched up with fresh paint and newer waterproof wood-like floor throughout! Granite kitchen countertop and island. Newer mirror, and lighting in the Master bedroom. Newer toilet lids throughout! Very bright and light. Prime location in Irvine: walking distance to the elementary school, easy access to freeways 405 and I-5. Closer to shopping, restaurants, train station, and the beach! Enjoy the nearby stress-less lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Altezza have any available units?
18 Altezza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Altezza have?
Some of 18 Altezza's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Altezza currently offering any rent specials?
18 Altezza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Altezza pet-friendly?
No, 18 Altezza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Altezza offer parking?
Yes, 18 Altezza offers parking.
Does 18 Altezza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Altezza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Altezza have a pool?
No, 18 Altezza does not have a pool.
Does 18 Altezza have accessible units?
No, 18 Altezza does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Altezza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Altezza has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Altezza have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Altezza does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIrvine 2 Bedroom Apartments
Irvine 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsIrvine Pet Friendly Apartments
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology