18 Altezza

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home in West Park Travota track. 4 bedroom and a built-in computer desk upstairs. The whole house is touched up with fresh paint and newer waterproof wood-like floor throughout! Granite kitchen countertop and island. Newer mirror, and lighting in the Master bedroom. Newer toilet lids throughout! Very bright and light. Prime location in Irvine: walking distance to the elementary school, easy access to freeways 405 and I-5. Closer to shopping, restaurants, train station, and the beach! Enjoy the nearby stress-less lifestyle.